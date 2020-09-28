Sabrent's super-fast 2TB NVMe SSD is $50 off right now

Sabrent produces some of the best SSDs around, though drives from Western Digital or ADATA usually win out in value. However, Sabrent's 2TB 'Rocket Q' drive has now dropped to just $199.99 on Amazon, a $50 discount from the usual price. That makes it one of the cheapest 2TB NVMe drives you can get, while still offering excellent performance.

The Sabrent Rocket Q is an NVMe 1.3 SSD with advertised read speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s and writes of up to 2,900 MB/s. It uses QLC NAND Flash memory for storage, and like most high-end SSDs, it has a DRAM buffer for improved performance during long reads/writes.

We reviewed the 4TB version of this drive back in July, and the Rocket Q earned a 92% in our testing. The drive performed slightly under advertised speeds in our testing—sequential reads were around 2,900 MB/s and sequential writes were around 2,800 MB/s—but those results still place the Rocket Q among the fastest NVMe drives on the market.

