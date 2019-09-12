Romancing SaGa 3 remaster has a release date

Back in June Square Enix teased us with the news that Romancing SaGa 3 (as Wes put it, a JRPG-ass JRPG) was going to get a remastered release in the west. Now there's a full trailer for it and a release date: November 11, 2019.

Romancing SaGa 3 was originally released in 1995 on the Super Nintendo. It let you choose a lead from its cast of eight central characters, then recruit more from a pool of over 20 NPCs in the world. It was an early example of level-scaling, matching the challenge to the strength of your party, although it did so without discrete level-up mechanics—instead, each character's stats increase based on their performance in combat.

Romancing SaGa 3 will be available on Steam, and the PS Vita spin-off SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions will follow it on December 3.