Last year Square Enix releaded Saga Scarlet Grace on Steam, but only in Japan. It was an unusual move for the publisher, considering how (relatively) small the PC audience is in Japan. It's been a wait, but we're finally getting that game in the West, too, along with Romancing Saga 3 on PC, first released on the Super Famicom in Japan in 1995. This will be its first English release.

You can watch the trailer for the two games above, which promises they're "coming soon" at the end.