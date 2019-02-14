Romance pigeons and joust with genitals in Humble's Valentine's Day Sale

Today is February 14, Valentine's Day, a day of love and romance and all that nonsense, and also a day to pick up some videogames on the cheap over on the Humble Store. The Valentine Sale has discounts of up to 90 percent on a selection of games that include heartfelt adventures, visual novels, and battling private parts.
Here are a few you might like:
- Ladykiller in a Bind - $10 (50 percent off)
- Highschool Romance - $6.50 (50 percent off)
- Last Day of June - $6 (70 percent off)
- Hatoful Boyfriend Collector's Edition - $4 (75 percent off)
- Genital Jousting - $2 (69 percent off, nice)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - $24 (40 percent off)
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime - $6 (60 percent off)
- To the Moon - $3 (66 percent off)
The Humble Valentine Sale runs until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on February 18.
