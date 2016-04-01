Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13 is coming to Steam in English

Koei Tecmo announced today that Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13 is coming to Steam on July 5. “But wait!” you say. “Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13 is already on Steam!” And yes, you are correct—but that one only supports Japanese, while this, my friends, is the English version.

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13 promises “deep strategy and historically accurate warfare,” with city management, diplomacy, and “a wide selection of options for conflict resolution,” which is an amusing way of saying big armies composed of infantry, cavalry, artillery, and even naval units. You can play as one of one of 700 historical characters, or choose to create one of their own instead. Two game modes are supported: Campaign Mode, in which you'll select a starting year and custom board options before setting out to conquer the world, and Hero Mode, an in-depth tutorial that also provides “an alternative way to relive the exciting lives and adventures of those heroes before proceeding to leave their own mark on history.”

I've put out the feelers to Koei Tecmo to find out if there are any changes being made to this release of the game aside from the translation, and I'll let you know what I hear.