Rocket League is dropping randomized loot crates

In April, Rocket League developer Psyonix disabled crate keys in Belgium and the Netherlands in order to bring the game into compliance with new loot box regulations in those countries. Today it went a step further—a big step further—by announcing that it's ditching them entirely.

"Here at Psyonix, and Epic Games as a whole, we are dedicated to creating the best possible experience for our players all over the world," the studio said. "In pursuit of that goal, later this year we will remove all paid, randomized Crates from Rocket League, replacing them with a system that shows the exact items you’re buying in advance."

Full details will be revealed later, but Psyonix said the new system will be similar to Fortnite Save the World's X-Ray Llamas, which enable players to see what's inside loot crates before purchasing them. Rocket Pass Premium, DLC Cars, and Esports Shop items will remain available for direct purchase when the new system goes live, which is expected to happen later this year.