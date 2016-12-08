Robots, miniguns & pool: 3 epic VR games to lose yourself in

Utilizing advanced room-scale VR technology, the HTC Vive delivers stunningly detailed and fully-immersive virtual reality. Hitting shelves just last spring, the VR headset is rapidly amassing a quality library of games and experiences in every genre built from the ground up for VR.

Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope, Raw Data and Sports Bar VR represent three of the best HTC Vive games out there that also leverage the capabilities of modern VR in some pretty awesome ways. And now you can get all three of them for free as part of a new GTX HTC Vive bundle from NVIDIA for a limited time.

Starting now, when you get a GeForce GTX 1080, 1070 or 1060 graphics card, system or laptop (which you'll really need anyways to get the best possible visual quality on the HTC Vive) and an HTC Vive headset you'll get the three VR games free. Here's a look at what each title is all about.



Killer robots? Check. Razor-sharp kitanas? Check. Sinister corporation interested in world domination? Check. Developed exclusively for VR, Raw Data delivers a new kind of first-person shooter/slicer/brawler where you assume the role of a badass SyndiK8 operative on a mission to infiltrate the Eden Corporation. But in order to successfully retrieve the important raw data you’re after, you’ll have to take out Eden’s robotic forces with everything from swords to firearms. You and another buddy can also play together online teaming up to take out the robots.

The Serious Sam series sets itself apart from other FPS games primarily with one thing: relentlessly paced action where enemies attack in absurd numbers. Its brand new VR installment, Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope, takes that idea to another level of awesome by literally dropping you in the boots of Sam “Serious” Stone. Of course, you can’t have a Serious Sam game without a ridiculous array of weaponry. And The Last Hope has that too with flesh-searing lasers, dual miniguns, chainsaws and more traditional stuff like shotguns and pistols.

The final game that’s part of the bundle is Sports Bar VR (previously known as Pool Nation VR prior to new expanded content now available). As its name implies, the game essentially transports you to your very own sports bar. And just like real sports bars, there’s a ton of fun things to do in the game including pool, darts, air hockey, skeeball, shuffleboard, chess and checkers. You can even spawn objects like footballs and beach balls for added in-bar bedlam. Best part is unlike a real sports bar, you don’t really have to behave and can lob objects across the room purely for your own amusement.

