Robotoki's The Adventures of Dash fails to meet Kickstarter funding goal

Whimsical 2D platformers are having a tough go of it on Kickstarter lately. Tom Hall's 2D platform creator Worlds of Wander only managed to raise a quarter of its $400,000 goal, and now Robotoki's The Adventures of Dash has failed to meet its goal, with only $33,121 pledged of the $400,000 sought.

In an update on the Adventures of Dash Kickstarter page, the studio thanked those who contributed and assured hopefuls that while the game will be put on the backburner, it won't be forgotten. "We know we're not alone now in wanting to see this game come to life, and while we're not entirely sure how we're going to make that happen right now, we are going to do everything we can to keep the game alive."

A free soundtrack download has been offered to fans and backers.

The Adventures of Dash isn't the only game Robotoki has on its agenda. The Robert Bowling helmed studio is currently working on Human Element, which is scheduled for a late 2015 release.