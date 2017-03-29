Popular

Rivals of Aether, a Smash Bros-esque fighter, has launched out of Early Access

By

Full game launches with single-player modes and more.

Rivals of Aether hit Early Access in late 2015, offering a pixellated take on the classic (and modern) Super Smash Bros. formula. What's that formula, you ask? A bunch of cutesy characters beating the ever-loving crap out of each other, is what the formula is.

The game launched out of Early Access today, which means it's feature complete. If you've been playing during the Early Access period, the game's single-player components will be of most interest, since they're making their debut. For everyone else, the game boasts a 1v1 or 2v2 Versus mode, a Story mode, a wave-based Abyss mode and Online Versus. There's also a Tutorial and Practice Mode for newcomers.

Here's a trailer to get you in the mood. The game is $14.99 on Steam.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
