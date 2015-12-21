Rig of the Month: The Riddler

Green with envy

No list of world famous villains would be complete without the Riddler, a long time foe of Gotham City and persistent thorn in Batman's side. Like many of the supervillains in the DC Comics universe, the Riddler is a colorful character with a unique personality. He's also the central theme of this month's featured rig.

Aptly called "The Riddler," this mod comes courtesy of Jacky Mallet-Higley, otherwise known as "_TechPuppet_" on various online forums. With the help of her husband Shange Higley ("ericlee30"), Jacky set out to build a liquid cooled PC that would stand out from from the crowd.

The devil here is in the details. Jacky didn't just slap a bunch of decals on a case and call it a day, she strategically picked out parts that matched her vision and modded others to fit with the rig's artistic showmanship.

Jacky's been building PCs for about seven years now. Eventually along the way she was bitten by the modding bug, so for her latest build, she decided to spruce it up by combining two colors that don't often go with each other, green and purple.

"I toyed with ideas that involved the two colors, and eventually came across the Riddler and decided to go with him. I liked the idea of the Riddler because I myself like puzzles and riddles," Jacky told us. "He is also known for being extremely skilled with engineering and technology, both of which I am interested in. He is also Batman's most intelligent adversary and I feel he doesn't get enough credit like the joker does. So, I created a build to show others how I viewed him."

Jacky learned a few tricks during the mod process, which she started on May 8, 2014 and completed almost a full year later in April. It wasn't an easy build, as we'll get to in the gallery, "but in the end it was worth it," Jacky said.

We concur!

____________________________________________

Have a case mod of your own that you would like to submit to our monthly feature? Make sure to read the rules/tips here and email us at mpcrigofthemonth@gmail.com with your submissions.

Follow Paul on Google+, Twitter, and Facebook