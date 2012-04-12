Rift 1.8 screenshots show golden dragons, red dragons, giant purple pirate

It's Maelforge the fire dragon's turn to menace the lands of Telara in the big upcoming Infernal Dawn update for Rift. Alsbeth and the undead were the first to make a move, but found themselves quickly pushed back by Rift's Guardian and Defiant armies. They didn't have any magical dragons made of gold, though, did they? That'll be just one of the new enemies players will have to face down in the new 20 man raid to be added in update 1.8.

The next big patch will also bring a big list of balance changes and a few new professions, including fishing. Trion have released a bunch of new images showing some high octane angling action and a huge purple pirate.

The update is due out soon. For an idea of what it'll contain, check out the patch notes fansite, Terriftic , have gathered from the test server a few weeks ago. We've also taken a look at Infernal Dawn's big red arch villain, Maelforge , and examined some of Update 1.8's more serene pastimes .