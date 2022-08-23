Return to Monkey Island arrives on International Talk Like a Pirate Day

Audio player loading…

Return to Monkey Island (opens in new tab), the long-awaited return of Guybrush Threepwood's swashbuckling adventures, will be out on September 19, which just coincidentally (or maybe not) also happens to be International Talk Like a Pirate Day, which, yes, is an actual thing (opens in new tab).

The trailer, narrated by sketchy sales rep Stan S. Stanman, showcases a number of the game's locations, characters, and snappy dialog, and of course the new art style (opens in new tab) that's proven unexpectedly controversial: The "personal attack comments (opens in new tab)" that came in response to the initial reveal led co-creator Ron Gilbert to declare that he was done sharing information on the game. His Monkey Island compadre Dave Grossman stuck with it (opens in new tab), though, and Gilbert didn't seem to mind too much.

Personally I like the new look. It's a real change and I can understand why diehard Monkey Island fans might be a little put off by it, but it's well over a decade since the previous Monkey Island game, Telltale's Tales of Monkey Island, and it's not as though the series was previously committed to visual realism. More important is this writing and scripting: If that's sharp and solid, the rest will follow.

Return to Monkey Island preorders are live now, and everyone who lays down their money up front will receive the Horse Armor item for free. Do note that horse armor "has no practical use in game, and in no way will contribute to gameplay, puzzles, or narrative of Return to Monkey Island." It'll look pretty sweet in your inventory, though.