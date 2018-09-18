Resonance of Fate 4K/HD Edition confirmed for PC, arriving next month

A few days ago, we reported that Resonance of Fate for PC had shown up on a German classification site; tri-Ace has now confirmed that Resonance of Fate 4K/HD Edition will arrive on PC via Steam as a digital download on October 18.

The JRPG, first released on consoles in 2010, is set on Earth in the distant future, where negative elements are consuming the world, leaving the human race on the brink of extinction. Clearly, the place could do with some heroes to help save it, which is where Zephyr, Vashyron, and Leanne come in.

The trailer—above— gives us a glimpse at the cast of characters, the game's ‘acrobatic gun combat,’ and all the hair physics you could possibly hope for.

No price has been confirmed for the Western release, but you can keep up to date with the game at the official website.

