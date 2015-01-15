Resident Evil: Revelations 2 delayed

Word has just arrived that Resident Evil: Revelations 2 has been delayed, but only by a week. Instead of the originally planned February 17 release, the premiere will now arrive on February 25. Subsequent episodes will release on March 4, 11 and 18 respectively, with the full retail release landing on March 20.

Capcom attributes the delay to "additional polishing work and gameplay optimisation". If you can't wait that long to feel haunted, the Resident Evil remake is still releasing on January 20. Meanwhile, there are tonnes of Revelations 2 screenshots over here.