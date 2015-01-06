Resident Evil: Revelations 2 screenshot dump shows off new beasts

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 premieres next month, the first of four weekly episodes. We've had a look at the opening cinematic, but now we can look at some cheerfully gruesome screenshots depicting, among other things, wretched creatures being blown to bits, and serious people holding guns aloft.

The screenshots were posted on the official Resident Evil Facebook page, and feature three beasts set to appear heavily in the game. I've included the official descriptions next to each.