Resident Evil Revelations 2 announced; first trailer for remastered Resi 1

[Update: Capcom have confirmed that Resident Evil Revelations 2 is indeed coming to PC.]

I have some good news for fans of Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine, and some bad news for fans of Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine. I'll start with the good. Capcom have released the first trailer for their twice-remastered Resident Evil 1—and Chris and Jill (and, of course, Barry) are all present and correct, in their Gamecube iterations that hadn't yet been 'roided or sexed up for more recent games. Capcom revealed the trailer after Sony's pre-TGS 2014 conference, during which a sequel to Resident Evil Revelations was announced.

The bad news is that Revelations 2 won't feature Chris or Jill, instead starring a new set of characters. The other bad news is that a PC version of 2 wasn't mentioned, but seeing as the original eventually wended its way onto Steam, it seems likely that we'll be getting the sequel too.

Without further ado, here's that trailer for the Resident Evil remaster. If you want more footage, you could probably watch a Let's Play of the Gamecube game and squint a bit, but, to be less a jerk, it will be nice to be able to (officially) play it on PC and in a higher resolution, with some nifty new lighting effects.

Revelations 2 unfortunately only had a 'concept teaser' on show, which shows a girl running slowly through a room filled with people, people quickly replaced by hungry zombies. Wristbands are being used to mark healthy types from the infected, with the display turning from green to red when someone's about to get a bit bitey. I hear—topical joke—that FIFA's implementing a similar system for Luis Suárez.

Revelations 2, and the Resident Evil remaster, will both be out in Japan "Early 2015".