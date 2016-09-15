Resident Evil 7 spawns a new trailer and two ghastly new screenshots

Update: ...and within minutes of publishing this story, a motherlode of new screenshots were published over on the Capcom Unity blog

For those with access to a PS4, where a demo is exclusively available, you've probably noticed that the new Resident Evil is a bit different. It's played from a first-person perspective for one, and secondly, it actually resembles a horror game rather than a third-person shooter. These new screenshots seem to reinforce these impressions: one depicts what appears to be a zombie banquet (above), while the other is just an ominous looking room (below).

The video is interesting, if only because it confirms there will be more colours than "brown" and "browner" in the game. Those pleasant looking dining zombies belong to the Baker family.

Resident Evil 7 releases January 24. Here's Sam Roberts' recent impressions.