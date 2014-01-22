Resident Evil 4 Ultimate HD Edition comes to Steam on February 27

I've played through Resident Evil 4 on Gamecube at least three times. Today, Capcom announced that it's bringing the ultimate, high definition version the game to Steam on February 27 for $20, meaning I'll definitely play through it again. It's really that good.

The PC release will include all the content from previous editions, and a few PC and Steam specific goodies as well. To start with, the game will run “at a smooth 60 frames per second for the first time.” Capcom also claims that the game went through a “complete visual overhaul,” including upgraded textures—though judging by the trailer it doesn't look dramatically different, which isn't a bad thing. It looked ahead of its time when it was originally released in 2005, and those visuals still hold up.

Precision aiming is a big part of Resident Evil 4, so it will be interesting to try with a mouse and keyboard. Capcom also notes that gamepad support will also be included.

Best of all, the Steam version will support Steam Achievement, Trading Cards, and global leaderboards. There were plenty of reasons to replay Resident Evil 4 before this update, but it will be interesting to see if the achievements will give you a reason to choose weapons and strategies you wouldn't have otherwise.

If you've never played a Resident Evil game before, don't worry. More than any other game in the series, Resident Evil 4 works without context. You show up on the outskirts of a scary European village in search of the president's kidnapped daughter. Zombies happen, and things escalate from there. If you've played Resident Evil 5 , Resident Evil 6 , or Operation Racoon City , which have been available on Steam, don't worry! Resident Evil 4 is much better.