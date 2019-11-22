Resident Evil 3 Remake is apparently in development

Following the success of Resident Evil 2 Remake, it looks like Capcom has moved onto its sequel. A report from YouTube channel Spawn Wave claims that a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis is currently in development.

This shouldn't come as a surprise. Even before the launch of Resident Evil 2 Remaster, Capcom said it had plans to explore more remakes; plans that were likely solidified after Resident Evil 2's sales of nearly five million.

Resident Evil 3 originally launched in September '99, so an announcement this September would have been perfectly timed, but it's come and gone with no official word from Capcom. There was less than a two year gap between 2 and 3 the first time around, and if Capcom was planning on a similar cadence, a 2020 release date could be possible.

If all these remakes aren't doing it for you, Capcom is also working on Project Resistance, an asymmetrical multiplayer spin-off that sees Mr. X chasing a bunch of teens. It's a pretty big departure for the series, so if you're looking for something a bit more traditional, you'll have to be content with the remakes for now.