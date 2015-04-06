Remnants of Earth: the MMO inside Second Life

If you're looking for a tabletop-inspired RPG to while away a few hours, you might not think to look to Second Life. To be fair, you might not look to Second Life for much these days. But there's something interesting in there.

Remnants of Earth is a game within a game, offering players the chance to in-character the hell out of this 'Second Life cyberpunk western role-playing game'. It's been doing the rounds for a while now, but is pushing for more folks to join in - and there's a trailer, which you can see below.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Dungeons and Dragons and Shadowrun, Remnants of Earth asks players to role-play their way through - so no wacky naked dancing, unless it's really what your character would do (mine would). It also allows players to mine and salvage, craft and quest, even fight and take part in scripted events - not bad for one of those game-within-a-game situations.

Is it enough to bring you back to Second Life - or to make you try it out for the first time?

[Thanks, RPS]