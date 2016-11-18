Remedy reveals the big secret, and it's not a new game [Updated]

Update: Turns out that we had it all wrong. Remedy was not teasing a new game, but rather the fact that making games is hard, and it has some job openings if you'd like to help out. Cute video, but disappointing. Did we really need a teaser for a blooper reel?

Original story:

Remedy Entertainment revealed this summer that it had two separate projects on the go, one a "brand new game Remedy game with a new partner," and the other still in the early concept stage. Earlier today on Twitter, the studio's Sam Lake confirmed that it's just about ready to reveal one of them.

Lake is of course the creative director at Remedy and also the original face of Max Payne, a look he can clearly still nail at the drop of a hat. Alas, he gives no hint as to what the project will be. Remedy has already said it's not doing Alan Wake 2, but on the other hand that is definitely Alan Wake stuff on the bulletin board in the background. Then again, Lake is dressed like an FBI agent in the same clip and I'm pretty sure he hasn't joined the bureau, so your guess is as good as mine. Possibly better.

It's possible that Lake could be hinting at a proper reveal of the CrossFire 2 story mode that Remedy revealed it was working on in July. The studio didn't specify how that piece of the puzzle fit when the collaboration was announced, but it's reasonable to assume that it's the game being made with the new partner.

Either way, I'm excited to finally find out what's going on. I dig what Remedy does, and the fact that it's put out a grand total of three titles over more than 20 years of operation (four if you count Death Rally, but who does?) makes the prospect of something new absolutely something worth paying attention to. We'll keep you posted.