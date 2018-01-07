Rediscover Kagrenac's legendary Morrowind tools in this Skyrim mod

Long-time Elder Scrolls fans probably squealed with delight when they came across Keening, a Dwemer dagger of great power, during Skyrim's College of Winterhold quest line. It first appeared in Morrowind as part of a set of three ancient items crafted by Lord Kagrenac, and by combining all three the player became an unstoppable force.

But that delight soon turned to disappointment when they realised that Skyrim's version of Keening was nothing special—and that the other two items in the set were nowhere to be found. The release of The Tools of Kagrenac sets that right. It's a Skyrim mod that lets players reunite the three items and restore them to their former glory.

If you install the mod, you'll receive a letter from a courier soon after you obtain Keening. That letter will kick-start a quest that modders Titansbane and PrivateEye say contains more than 300 lines of dialogue and takes a good few hours to complete. At the end of the dungeon crawling, you'll have Keening, Wraithguard—an enchanted guantlet—and the weighty hammer Sunder. They're all suitably powerful, and you can check their stats here.

The mod will only work if you own all the game's DLC, and you can find full installation instruction on its Skyrim Nexus page. I've posted some screenshots below so you can take a closer look at the items, which are pretty faithful recreations. Happy hunting!