Reclaim some desk space with this compact mechanical keyboard, on sale for $65

If you're short on desk space, a 'tenkeyless' keyboard is a potential option, provided you don't need a dedicated number pad—TKL planks ditch the numpad for a shorter footprint. That's what you get with HyperX's Alloy Origins Core, which is discounted to $64.99 at Amazon today.

This keyboard normally sells for $89.99, so you're saving $25. Just as importantly, it's racked up thousands of positive user reviews (it's sitting pretty with a 5-star rating on Amazon, from over 2,700 user votes). We have not tested this model, but the user impressions gives us confidence it's a good one.

Mini Mech HyperX Alloy Origins Core Tenkeyless Keyboard | $89.99 $64.99 at Amazon

This is a mechanical keyboard with tactile key switches that are similar to Cherry MX Browns. If you can do without a dedicated number pad, this will give you the luxury of a mechanical deck without dominating your desk space.

This is a mechanical keyboard that uses HyperX's own Aqua key switches. According to HyperX's specifications, they are roughly equivalent to Cherry MX Brown switches, in that they are tactile with a 45g operating force. The actuation point is slightly lower (1.8mm versus 2mm), as is the total travel distance (3.8mm versus 4mm). HyperX also claims its switches are good for 80 million keystrokes, compared to over 50 million for Cherry's.

The keys sit on an "aircraft-grade" aluminum deck. HyperX's Alloy Origins Core also features RGB backlighting, as well as onboard memory to save up to three custom profiles. It lacks USB pass-through and dedicated media/gaming keys, but for the price, it's tough to complain.