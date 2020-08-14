Popular

Razer brings back its Naga gaming mouse for left-handed MMO players

Once discontinued for "low demand," the Naga Left-Handed Edition returns with updated specifications.

Thanks to the "passionate" plea from left-handed gamers, Razer has made good on its promise to re-enlist an ergonomically designed version of the Naga with the thumb buttons placed on the right side.

It was almost a year ago when Razer announced its intention of bringing back the Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition. At the time, Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan said it would be a "costly venture" that requires "significant investment." He also noted that Razer had shipped the same number of left-handed rodents in six years as it does right-handed mice in a single day.

"Keeping the manufacturing line up is a significant cost and given the low demand the past few years, we have been winding down the production of the left-hand mice," Tan said at the time. 

"Recently, we've heard from many of the left-handers, physically-challenged gamers, etc., how the left-hand Naga has made a difference to their lives, and they've been asking for the production to continue, and if possible, for us to update the left-hand Naga to the latest iteration," Tan added.

Razer has now answered the call, though technically the new left-handed Naga is the not the latest iteration of the Naga. That would be the Naga Trinity, one of the best gaming mice for right-handed players. The Naga Trinity comes with swappable side plates with different button configurations, whereas the Naga Left-Handed Edition sticks to the original design, with a dozen programmable side buttons (and 19 overall).

However, it's not exactly behind the curve. The left-handed rodent is slightly lighter (3.84 ounces versus 4.23 ounces), more sensitive at the top end (20,000 DPI versus 16,000 DPI) courtesy of the Focus+ optical sensor, and offers faster tracking (650 IPS speed and 60G acceleration versus 450 IPS and 50G).

This is a welcome addition to the land of left-handed peripherals. Most of the best left-handed mice for gaming are actually ambidextrous, whereas just a relatively small number are ergonomically designed for southpaws. The Deathadder Left-Handed Edition was one that also stood out, though it appears to have been discontinued.

The Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition is available now for $100.

Paul Lilly

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
