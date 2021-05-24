Popular

Raven will tone down the sun in Call of Duty: Warzone

By

Verdansk '84's lens flare is a bit too blinding for some Warzone players.

Call of duty Warzone
(Image credit: Activision)

A visual effects artist at Raven has promised to tone-down the blinding lens flare effects on Call of Duty: Warzone's new map.

The response comes after players started complaining about the spectacularly sunny weather on Verdansk '84 making gunfights a pain, with one redditor even suggesting adding sunglasses as loot. A few suggest the lens flare problems predate the new map, but the general feeling is that Season 3 has ramped up the issue exponentially. Verdansk is just too dang bright.

Responding to Dextero's coverage, Raven VFX artist Reed Shingledecker asked if this was really a problem—promising a quick and easy fix, if so.

See more

Shingledecker explained he can't radically change the map's lighting, but can make certain effects like lens flare, dirt, and glare visuals a little less oppressive.

"I can only adjust the brightness of the lens flare on the screen," he writes in a follow-up tweet. "This includes the rays that draw on top of buildings and the screen dirt. I CANNOT control the haziness, god rays, or actual sun brightness."

Shingledecker reckoned he'd start on these fixes today, so expect any glaring changes to arrive fairly soon. Still, I reckon Raven really should add sunglasses as loot, if only for the coolness factor.

Natalie Clayton

A one-time dog sledder, pancake flipper, alien wrangler and indie darling, Nat now scours the internet looking for the hottest PC gaming news. Destined to become Scotland's first Battlemech pilot.
See comments