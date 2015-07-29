Popular

Rainbow Six: Siege trailer shows TerroHunt in action

By

R6s

Ubisoft has released an "interactive trailer" for Rainbow Six: Siege's recently revealed Terrohunt mode. The interactive element is perhaps being a little oversold. It's little more than the option to click on the screen as a man jumps through a window, triggering a text box pop-up that explains the concept of jumping through a window.

More useful is the chance to see Ubisoft's brand of Very Professional Gamer tackle a section of the Human vs AI mode. Make sure to full-screen the embed above so as not to have the action covered by the subtitles of serious men doing serious war things.

For more on Terrohunt, see Wes's hands-on impressions and footage. Rainbow Six: Siege is out October 13.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments