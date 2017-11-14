Popular

Rainbow Six Siege is free to play this weekend, season four update testing to follow

Operation White Noise is coming to the technical test server next week.

Ubisoft's team-based shooter Rainbow Six Siege is going free to play for the weekend, and if you like what you see you'll also be able to pick up the full game for half price. 

The free-play weekend will begin 9 am PT/12 pm ET on November 16 and run until 12 pm PT/3 pm ET on November 19, while the sale price will actually hold for an extra day, until 9 am PT/12 pm ET on November 20. Preloading is live now, so you don't have to waste any of that precious free time, and if you elect to make the purchase, any progress earned during the freebie will carry over. 

The day after the free weekend is over, the new content coming in the year two season four update, Operation White Noise, will be rolled out onto the Rainbow Six Siege technical test server. The update will include a new map set in Mok Myeok Tower in Seoul, and three new operators, two from South Korea's 707th Special Mission Battalion—one of whom, a hacker named Dokkaebi, was unintentionally revealed yesterday—and one from the Polish unit GROM. 

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
