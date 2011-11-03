Rainbow 6 Patriots announced: "Terrorism has evolved, and so has Rainbow 6"

Ubisoft have just announced Rainbow 6 Patriots - the next game in the successful tactical FPS series. It's being developed by Ubisoft Montreal with the support of Ubisoft Toronto and Ubisoft Red Storm, and will arrive on PC in 2013. The single player campaign will pit Team Rainbow (goodies) against the True Patriots (baddies). The latter are a revolutionist group who claim the American government is irrevocably corrupted by greedy politicians. So far, so Clancy.

Details are scarce, but we do know that you'll be playing as Team Rainbow and will need to make "tough ethical decisions" to stop the "new breed" of terrorists. The campaign will be presented from different character's perspectives, and there'll be a fresh selection of co-op and multiplayer modes present.

"Terrorism has evolved, and so has Rainbow 6," says David Sears, creative director. Poor choice of words there, David.

He also highlights that "all the team play, tactics and realism that fans of the series love have been coupled with an exciting new narrative direction" and that the new focus will add an "unprecedented level of humanity that will make Tom Clancy's Rainbow 6 Patriots an extremely tense and immersive experience." Official Xbox Magazine have the scoop in their Christmas issue, which goes on sale November 30.

We'll have more on Rainbow 6 Patriots soon. Until then, check out the official site and Facebook group . What's the most humanity-filled game you've played recently? And what does that even mean?