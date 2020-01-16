Quantic Dream's David Cage teases 'a lot of surprises' for 2020

Quantic Dream boss David Cage has kicked off 2020 by teasing the studio's plans for the year, though unfortunately he avoids any specifics. He does promise a lot of surprises for its fans, however, and judging by the tweet they might have something to do with Detroit: Become Human.

Ok, I'm late... but I wanted to say HAPPY NEW YEAR!I wish you the best for 2020.2019 has been an amazing year for the studio.2020 should be even more exciting! We have a lot of surprises to come for our fans, so stay tuned!And in 2020 more than ever: be deviant! pic.twitter.com/M7OS4SvvJqJanuary 14, 2020

Detroit launched on PC last year, following its console release in 2018. It's the fifth game the French studio has launched since it started in 1999 with Nomad Soul, which I will always love for making David Bowie a character. Despite the fact that two out of the three main Detroit characters are pretty dull, it's a surprisingly compelling, consequence-heavy cinematic adventure, and probably my favourite since Fahrenheit. Malindy Hetfeld wasn't quite as convinced in her Detroit: Become Human review.

While Cage refers to the game in his tweet, a sequel or some kind of follow-up would be new territory for Quantic Dream. Up until now, all of its games have been standalone. But until last year, most of them had also been PlayStation exclusives, so perhaps there are more changes on the horizon.

