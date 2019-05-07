QuakeCon is coming to Europe this summer

QuakeCon will be crossing the ocean and expanding to Europe for the first time this year, holding a simultaneous event in London July 26-27. The event will be held at Printworks and offer fans outside the U.S. a chance to get a hands-on look at the upcoming Doom Eternal. It is, after all, the "Year of Doom."

The London event, dubbed QuakeCon Europe, will be held simultaneously with the traditional QuakeCon in Dallas. Attendees will also be able to play Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Rage 2, and Quake Champions. Bethesda says there will be a “range of existing and unreleased titles” available for attendees to try out.

QuakeCon Europe will be free to attend, but you will need a ticket to get in. You can register at the official site to get notified when they’re available.

Bethesda says Doom Eternal will be center stage at the event, and QuakeCon will most likely be the next time we get major news about the game.

The company also says this is the "inaugural" QuakeCon Europe, so hopefully we can expect this to become a regular thing.