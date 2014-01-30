QuakeCon 2014 announced, has moved to July

There was little doubt that there would be a QuakeCon this year. After 18 annual conventions celebrating all things Id (and also now Bethesda), the bring-your-own-computer LAN party is as much of a tradition as hanging decorative pumpkin guts from the branches of your chocolate Christmas egg. Or writing a news post about the announcement of QuakeCon. Not everything is set in stone, though, as evidenced by the date. Where normally the event takes place in early-August, this 19th one is being unceremoniously moved to the edges of mid-July.

While the date change doesn't seem too dramatic, it does mean that registration will also happen earlier. The organisers will be sharing the first information on the free event registrations in the next month, and reservations at the nearby Anatole hotel are already being taken. For more details on the latter, visit the conference website .

In addition to the LAN event, QuakeCon will be home to "game presentations, contests, entertainment, announcements, panel discussions, parties and more". It's the announcements that should prove most interesting. Currently, the only games we know Bethesda have in the pipeline are The Evil Within, Wolfenstein and The Elder Scrolls Online. Hopefully, by the end of July, that list will be expanded by some exciting new things.

QuakeCon will open in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, July 17th to Sunday, July 20th.