Quake Champions trailer analyzed: all the characters, weapons, and abilities

In the post-show stream, id Software’s Tim Willits dropped the names of the four characters in the trailer, and first up is Ranger, the main character from the original Quake. Whether or not he’s still voiced by Trent Reznor is up in the air. Here, we see him going up against a new character, ScaleBear (if I heard Willits correctly) who we’ll get to in a minute.

Reassuringly, the very first encounter knocks the gun out of one character’s hands, and the other picks them up. It seems weapons won’t be tied to characters—maybe they’ll have a default starting arsenal—but if anyone can pick up any weapon, then Quake Champions still sounds like an arena shooter to me.

Weapon-watch: Looks like Ranger has a shotgun of some kind and ScaleBear is wielding the Lightning Gun.

God, I hope his name is ScaleBear.