Put a moustache on Dogmeat and others in Fallout 4 with the Movember Mod

It's November, which means it's time for the annual tradition of slowly rubbing your forehead while muttering "How is it November already?" When you're done with that, why not grow a moustache? 'Movember', as it is called, is a month-long event where moustaches are grown (on faces, not on farms or in gardens or something) to raise awareness of men's health issues like prostate cancer. The idea, according to the Movember Foundation, is to "change the face of men's health."

In addition to pitching in by darkening your lower lip with what is most likely a really shitty looking moustache, you can also participate virtually in Fallout 4 with the Movember Mod. Made by modder Elianora (who also created a 'Save the Boobies Mod' for breast cancer awareness, and lots of other mods), the Movember Mod adds wearable moustaches, moustache-related clothing, and some accessories:

"Two fancy outfits and one Vault Jumpsuit with t-shirt on top of it, a plastic fake moustache, a realistic fake moustache, a monocle, and a top hat."

Craft them under MOVEMBER at the CHEMISTRY BENCH

The "Movember Mo" can be worn by humans, Dogmeat, and Strong

They bring luck and charisma

The outfits can be modded to have lining, ballistic weave and they can have armour pieces on top of them

The Vault Jumpsuit + T-Shirt works like a normal Vault Suit, people will comment on you wearing it

"GO BE FANCY AF!" Elianora adds. I second that: being fancy af is about the best advice I've heard in a long time. You'll find the Movember Mod over at Nexus Mods.