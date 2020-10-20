Pumpkin Jack and Ghostrunner will launch with ray tracing and Nvidia DLSS support

Nvidia is promising 12 more games with ray tracing this year, including a few we didn't know were coming until just now. Pumpkin Jack and Ghostrunner have both been confirmed today with support for ray-traced reflections and shadows at launch, along with support for Nvidia's supersampling AI tech, DLSS.

The announcement of Pumpkin Jack RTX support is likely to get some of you excited, as the 3D platformer has gained momentum leading up to Halloween and ahead of its October 23, 2020 release date. We also now know that the single developer behind the game, Nicolas Meyssonnier, intends to bundle support for ray-traced reflections, shadows, enhanced lighting, and DLSS at launch.

You can check out Pumpkin Jack's new RTX on look in the new trailer below.

Fast-paced slasher Ghostrunner from All In! Games and published by 505 Games will also receive an RTX makeover ready for its debut release on October 27, 2020. This includes ray-traced reflections, shadows, and DLSS support.

Board walk (Image credit: MSI) Best gaming motherboard: the best boards around

Best AMD motherboard: your new Ryzen's new home

Furthermore, Xuan-Yuan Sword VII will launch on October 28 with RTX support, and Nvidia has confirmed two upcoming early access games, Enlisted and Ready or Not, will be joining the RTX roster later this year.

These recent announcements join known RTX quantities such as Watch Dogs: Legion, Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, and Cyberpunk 2077. Furthermore, updates to Edge of Eternity, Mortal Shell, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands will enable RTX features before the year's out.

All of which would be a great opportunity to push your new RTX 30-series graphics card's new and improved onboard ray tracing acceleration. The Ampere architecture is promising significant gains over Turing for ray tracing workloads, although getting hold of one of the new graphics cards is proving incredibly tricky at this time.