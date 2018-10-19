PUBG's new Platoon event mode cancelled following 'critical error'

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds was set to debut "something new to events" this weekend: a five to ten person limited-time squad mode named Platoon. Sadly, it's already been cancelled following a "critical error".

"PC Players: Unfortunately, this week's Event Mode has been cancelled due to a critical error," reads a tweet posted by the PUBG Help Twitter account. "We apologize for any frustration or disappointment this has caused. Event Mode: Platoon will not be returning next week, but will return at a later date."

Set to run till Sunday evening PDT/the early hours of Monday morning BST, Platoon would've taken place on Erangel whereby two teams (platoons) of 50 players would have faced off. "Each Platoon is comprised of 5 squads, and each squad has 10 players," reads this Steam Community post. "Players in your Platoon, but not in your squad, will have a blue circle above their head. Players in your Platoon, but not in your squad, are marked with a blue circle on the minimap."

A number of prospective Platoon players have since aired their grievances with the cancellation on the battle royale's subreddit. This news follows developer PUBG Corp's decision to compensate all PC players in the wake of widespread connectivity issues earlier this week—and the arrival of the Fix PUBG campaign earlier this year.