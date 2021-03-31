PUBG's free, low-spec edition is shutting down

Two years ago, PUBG Corp began testing a lighter, free version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds that'd run on less powerful hardware. But now, PUBG Lite's publisher is pulling the plug, shutting down the game's servers next month.

Krafton, the publisher overseeing PUBG Lite development, posted a statement on the game's website announcing the closure. Starting today, PUBG Lite is no longer available for download, with the servers ultimately going offline on April 29th.

"We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG LITE fans that have been with us. During the strenuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG LITE was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay safe.

"Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation and the time has come for our journey to end. We regretfully inform you that service of PUBG LITE is scheduled to end on April 29th, 2021 (UTC)."

Entirely separate from the core PUBG client, with its own development team and servers, PUBG Lite came with vastly lower recommended hardware requirements. The game was first tested in Thailand, before expanding to select other countries, and eventually featured the Erangel, Sanhok, Bodie, and Vikendi maps. Sure, there was no cross-play with regular old PUBG, but it was a valuable option for folks without the graphical horsepower to run the demanding base game.

PUBG itself is still going strong, recently adding Metal Gear-style Fulton balloons for yeeting your squad. But while it never got the same amount of love, it's still a shame to see the more accessible client fizzle out like this.

