PUBG's Early Access chicken dinners could feed the population of Iceland for a year

Every second counts. And if you played PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds during its nine-month stint in Early Access last year, every in-game second has been recorded.

We're always harping on about how many copies PUBG Corp and Bluehole's runaway hit has sold, which records it's shattered, how many concurrent players it has, and how many ne'er-do-wells are cheating its rules. But did you know that nearly 13 and a half million players suffered death-by-frying pan between March and December last year? Or that 4,671,244,803 took a ride in a Dacia?

Admittedly, I have no way of proving these facts beyond reading from the following infographic, which also informs us 130,260,892 dinners were won in Early Access—a total of 260,521,784,000kcal, which can, apparently, feed the population of Iceland for 359 days.

Which is a lot of chicken. I attempted to crunch those numbers on my own, and despite failing high school maths they seem about right. I'm prepared to believe this infographic and lunchtime suddenly feels a long time away.

