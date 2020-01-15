PUBG Season 6 and its new 64-player dynamic map are now on the test server

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' sixth season is due to begin soon, but ahead of its launch you can take it for a spin in the test server, along with Karain, a new fast-paced 64-player map. Check out some footage of the map in action above.

Karakin is a 2x2km map with five settlements on the coast and loads of big open spaces where you'll inevitably be sniped in front of a Twitch audience. PUBG Corp says you can expect Miramar's tension but the speed of Sanhok. The map's twist is that it's dynamic, featuring a random 'Black Zone' that transforms the areas it strikes.

When an area ends up in the Black Zone, buildings can be damaged or completely destroyed, turning somewhere once full of cover and buildings into a ruined wasteland. You'll have time to escape once you hear the siren, so you'll be able to survive even if the buildings can't. To add to the destruction, Karakin also features breach points that can be destroyed by sticky bombs, an item only available on the island. Breach points aren't just found on walls, either, so you can pull off some fancy assaults by coming in via the ceiling, surprising campers. Some walls can be penetrated by bullets, too.

PUBG's first flying vehicle, which players have been able to test in PUBG Labs, has also been added to Karakin, letting you soar above the chaos and, if you've brought a friend, they can rain down death and destruction while you pilot the thing. Pilots can also score some kills with skilful use of the vehicle's rotor blades.

There's also a new Survivor Pass, Shakedown, some matchmaking changes and other tweaks you can check out in the patch notes.

