PUBG is 'working on an underground cave system' for its new Savage map

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds developer PUBG Corp plans to grow its in-testing 4x4 Savage Map over the coming months. Based on South East Asia, the new arena draws from real-world Thailand—and the battle royale 'em up's latest Steam Community Update post contains photos of Phraya Nakhon Cave following a recent studio visit to Thailand. In-game, part of this landmark will be reworked into an underground cave system.

"How’d you like to drop from the plane and try to hit a hole like this? That’d be badass right? That’s exactly what we were thinking, which is why we’re working on an underground cave system with plenty methods of escape," reads the post. "We were inspired by a cave system the team found outside of Bangkok."

The post then features the following photos, and explains how the real-world setting will translate to PUBG.

"We still have some work to do before we show it off, but we’re excited about rolling it out in the next couple of testing phases," the posts adds. "We’re going to begin taking about new weapons and special vehicles (including a Tuk Tuk) soon, so look forward to that."

