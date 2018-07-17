PUBG adds new weapon, vehicle, limited-time Deadmau5 crossover crate

Head this way for the best Prime Day PC Gaming deals from Amazon, Newegg, and more. Head this way for details on PUBG's limited time Prime Day crossover with EDM DJ Deadmau5.

Available now through 11.59pm PST today—and exclusive to PC-playing Twitch Prime subscribers—PUBG's Prime Day Deadmau5 crate nets players "special Deadmau5 in-game skins". Those look like this:

Claim your #PrimeDay @deadmau5 crate! Available now for Twitch Prime subscribers for ONE DAY ONLY. This promotion ends July 17 at 11:59PM PT!https://t.co/cmIF7yjbnG pic.twitter.com/B2Zd5cVwrXJuly 16, 2018

As part of its PC 1.0 Update #18, PUBG has also added a Sanhok map-exclusive weapon and vehicle to its test servers. The QBU is a DMR that takes ten rounds of 5.56mm ammo. It comes with a bipod, and is thus most effective when engaged in the prone position. It replaces the Mini 14 on the tropical 4x4km arena, and looks like this:

The Rony, on the other hand, is Sanhok's newest vehicle—a pickup truck "from the automaker that brought you the Mirado," says developer PUBG Corp. It continues: "This truck holds up to 4 passengers and excels at moving across Sanhok's hilly landscapes. The Rony is one of the larger vehicles on Sanhok, so it can be used for cover as well as transportation."

The Rony looks like this:

As always, once both the Rony and the QBU are successfully tested, they'll be applied to live servers. More information on both, as well as Update #18's haul of bug fixes, can be read here.

If you're a Twitch Prime subscriber and fancy picking up the Deadmau5 Prime Day crate, remember to do so before midnight PST-time / 8am BST tomorrow.