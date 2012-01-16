Project CARS trailer shows gorgeous racing

It's going to be a bumper year for racing sims. The ongoing progress of rFactor 2 reminded me of Project CARS, a fascinating racer from Shift 2 creators, Slightly Mad Studios, who are living up to their name perfectly with their unique development strategy. With no publisher to fund development, Slightly Mad have invited community members to invest in, advise on and write code for CARS in return for a share of its revenue on release. They released a new trailer yesterday showcasing their lovely engine. It's looking veeery pretty.

In the blog post accompanying the new trailer, the team mention that they're currently working on implementing night lighting, dynamic weather, tyre deformation, multiplayer and pit-to-car radio features. Find out more about the project, including the ways that you can contribute to its development, on the Project CARS site .