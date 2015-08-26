Project Bluestreak video looks the same as the old one, but isn't

Cliff Bleszinski, aka Cliffy B, aka The Cliff Man, aka The Blesmeister, is unveiling Project Bluestreak tomorrow. The free-to-play shooter has been in development for a while now, and a pre-alpha teaser released in March has, for a long time, been our only glimpse of the title.

That's changed now, but not dramatically: Boss Key has released footage very similar (basically identical) to the pre-alpha teaser, with one subtle difference. Can you see it?

Here's the original:

And here's the new one:

What's the difference? Well, skip to 0:32 in each video and take note of the skybox in the background. You'll notice that there's a tonne of debris floating upwards. It's not a very interesting change in and of itself, but it may have something to do with "The Shattering" – an oft-referenced phenomenon on the game's teaser website.

Whatever the case, it seems to indicate that something apocalyptic has happened. We'll find out for sure tomorrow, I bet.