Fortnite: Where to find produce boxes in Sleepy Sound or Condo Canyon

Another week in Fortnite, another batch of challenges to help you earn bonus XP. This week, one challenge asks you to find five produce boxes in Sleepy Sound or Condo Canyon. That's obviously easier said than done if you don't already have an idea of where to look.

Below, we've got a full guide for both Sleepy Sound and Condo Canyon, and where to find produce boxes in both locations. Finish this challenge and you'll be treated to a hefty 25,000 XP for your battle pass.

Sleepy Sound produce boxes

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Sleepy Sound features its own Noms grocery store, as well as a Fish Sticks restaurant. You guessed it: This is where we'll find produce boxes. Check the image above for the highlighted locations. Behind the Noms grocery store, you'll find a semi truck parked, and inside its trailer are two produce boxes. You'll find a third produce box inside the receiving area nearby, sitting on a shelf.

Then head over to the Fish Sticks restaurant. In the kitchen, you'll find another two produce boxes.

That should be enough to finish the challenge, but you can also go to Condo Canyon if that's easier.

Condo Canyon produce boxes

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Condo Canyon is a quaint suburb, complete with a town plaza full of shops. You can find five produce boxes in the restaurants and Noms grocery store in the plaza.

Inside the Noms grocery store, head to the back and you'll find one box on the shelf and another on a stack of brown boxes.

Head across the plaza to the Dumplings restaurant. You'll find one produce box on the counter in the kitchen, and another on top of the stove.

Your final box can be found in the ice cream shop right next door. In the back, you'll find a produce box on top of a freezer.

Check out our other Fortnite guides for more challenge walkthroughs and news on the latest skins.