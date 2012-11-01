Prison Architect alpha 3 adds fog of war and security cams

Prison Architect development continues to progress with the release of Alpha 3, available now to those who participated in Introversion's rather successful alpha buy-in scheme. This update adds a fog of war that will close in on any areas that aren't manned by a guard, or overlooked by a security camera. The mouse can illuminate a limited area, but not enough to easily catch a swift shiv transaction between savvy inmates. Chris Delay and Mark Morris suggest that fog of war is a set-up for some interesting additions in future updates.

Find out more about alpha 3 in the latest Prison Architect video, posted on the Introversion forums , and imprisoned right here.