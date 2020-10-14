Any other Prime Day gaming laptop had a $1,100 price cut? This Alienware with an RTX 2080 has

Dell has slashed $1,100 off the price of this Alienware m15 R2, in one of the most spectacular Prime Day gaming laptop deals I've seen over the last two days. Razer's Blade 15 Amazon Prime Day deals had previously stolen my heart, but this is so much power for a great price.

You could look at the 9th Gen Intel processor, but it's still a six-core/12-thread chip, that's capable of hitting 4.5GHz at top speed. Paired with that is 1TB of storage, constituting of a pair of 512GB PCIe SSDs configured in RAID 0. What does that mean? It's fast, real fast.

With RAID 0 configs it is worth stating that if one drive dies all the data is lost, even if the other SSD is fine, but that's still a bit of an edge case with the sturdy solid state drives of today.

Alienware m15 R2 | RTX 2080 | $2,799.99 $1,699.99 at Dell

For the same price as the Razer Blade 15 below, this Alienware machine comes along with an RTX 2080, one of the fastest mobile GPUs around, and delivers a saving of over $1,100. That's a hell of a discount in anyone's books. Get it while it's hot... it won't be around long.

The only real downside of this machine is that screen. That's the only part of the Alienware that feels last-gen, with a 60Hz 1080p panel. A lot of the other machines around this price, and some lower down the order, come with at least a 144Hz display.

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced comes with a 300Hz panel, though that is still $1,999.99 right now (down from $2,599.99).