PNY's GTX 1060 is just $230 right now on Amazon

NVIDIA restocked its online store earlier today, but the supply only lasted for about an hour. If you were looking to get one of the company's mid-range GPUs, here's another chance.

PNY's 3GB GTX 1060 is currently on sale for $229.99 on Amazon, a $30 reduction from the previous price of $259.99. Most 3GB 1060 cards go for around $240-$300 right now, so this is a decent deal. It has a base clock of 1506MHz (with a boost of 1708MHz) and dual fans. For connectivity, you get one DL-DVI, one HDMI 2.0b port, and three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors.

You can buy the GTX 1060 3GB from Amazon. If you buy it, make sure to register the card on PNY's site within 90 days of purchase, so you get the lifetime warranty.

