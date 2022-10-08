Play a weird wordle-like where you guess what prompt an image generator used

Audio player loading…

Here's a weird one: Take famous inspirational quotes, feed them to an image generation software, and see what comes out the other end. Then take the product and quiz people on which quote was used to generate it. That's the idea behind DALL-E-dle, which gives you a suite of images, four options, and asks you to figure out which quote produced the art on display in a limited number of guesses.

You can try DALL-E-dle on its website: https://glasp.co/dalledle/ (opens in new tab)

It's very strange, honestly. Is a nebulous figure surrounded by a field of blue prompted by "You only pass through this life once, you don't come back for an encore" or by "You miss 100 percent of the shots you never take"? Probably not either one, but it's kinda hard to be sure.

The AI DALL-E 2 uses a process called diffusion to generate images. It starts with a pattern of random dots and a prompt. It then alters the pattern of dots towards an image as it recognizes specific aspects of that image as being similar to the prompt. It's the second in a series of generative image programs developed at the Open AI project. (opens in new tab)

