PlatinumGames is promising a big reveal on April 1

(Image credit: Square Enix)

PlatinumGames plans to unveil its next big project on April 1—and it doesn't sound like an April Fools Day' ruse. It's the fourth and final part of Platinum 4, a series of announcements that has so far yielded a PC remaster of the 2003 Wii U game The Wonderful 101, a new giant hero game called Project GG, and the opening of a new studio in Tokyo. A cryptic tweet from the studio tells fans to "look to the stars on 04.01 for more".

The fourth #Platinum4 announcement is on its way! Look to the stars on 04.01 for more...https://t.co/GLRQg6RNI8March 26, 2020

The studio hasn't given any other clues about what the announcement might be, other than it will be a big one. Studio head Atsushi Inaba told Gematsu in February that the reveal would be of something "very Platinum and interesting", while designer Hideki Kamiya later promised a “doozy”.

The announcement could relate to any number of Platinum's existing games—a reboot of Vanquish? A remaster of Nier?—or it could be a new project altogether. For now, we'll just have to wait and see.