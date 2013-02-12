Planetside 2 official PhysX support incoming, can be enabled now with simple tweak

PhysX, Nvidia's fancy-pants physics engine, is due to be added into Planetside 2 at some point in the future. The middleware - often used to add pretty, if largely pointless, physics-based visual flourishes - was previously available in the MMO shooter's beta, but has since been greyed out in the options menu. Players using GeForce's latest 313.96 beta driver can, however, enable the effects right now with some light .ini file tweaking.

All you need to do is find your Planetside 2 root folder and open the useroptions.ini file in a text editor. Inside, find the [Rendering] section, and the following to the bottom:

ForceGpuPhysics=1

GpuPhysics=1

Save the file and you're all set. The effects are rendered client-side, so it's possible you'll experience a performance hit - although reports suggest it shouldn't cause a dramatic increase in frame rate. The video below should give you an idea of what to expect from the tweak.

Thanks, PCGamesN .