Pillars of Eternity video: Josh Sawyer on character creation and Infinity RPGs

If you're keeping up with our video series The PC Gamer Show , you'll know we had a chance to sit down with Obsidian Entertainment's Project Director Josh Sawyer to talk about his newest game, Pillars of Eternity . We cut that down to the highlights, but if you want to watch the full 40 minute demo, you can check it out below. We talked to Sawyer about the game's Kickstarter beginnings, why it differs from the D&D formula, and how Pillars of Eternity is a love letter to the Infinity Engine.

